US Attempts to 'Mess Up' Xinjiang Are Doomed to Fail - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The United States is not able to contain China's development and spread havoc in Xinjiang under the pretext of protecting human rights, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States is not able to contain China's development and spread havoc in Xinjiang under the pretext of protecting human rights, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Wednesday.

On July 6, US State Department spokesman Ned price said that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had met with a group of Uyghurs who, according to Washington, were internment camp survivors, advocates, and relatives of individuals detained in Xinjiang.

"US lies and rumors have been exposed by the fact and truth that Xinjiang enjoys stability and prosperity and residents there are leading happy and fulfilling lives. The US attempt to use human rights as a cover to mess up Xinjiang and contain China's development will never succeed," Wang Wenbin said.

He stressed that China's goal was to fight violent terrorism, extremism, and separatism in Xinjiang, so this issue did not concern ethnicity, religion, or human rights.

"The crimes of 'abuse', 'atrocity' or 'genocide' can never be attributed to China," the Chinese spokesman said.

In late March, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the US imposed sanctions on individuals and organizations from China, accusing them of violating Uyghurs' rights in Xinjiang. In addition, the US extended sanctions against 24 Chinese and Hong Kong officials for actions toward reducing the autonomy of Hong Kong. The Chinese government has rebuffed international claims about alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang province.