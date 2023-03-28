US Attempts to Use Human Rights Doctrine to Play Geopolitical Games Must Cease - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) The United States must stop using the human rights issue for geopolitical games, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.

"I am convinced that the attempts to use the human rights doctrine to play geopolitical games destroying sovereignty of States and to justify Western political, financial, economic and ideological dominance should cease," Antonov said in an article for Newsweek timed to the US-co-costed Summit for Democracy scheduled for March 29-30.

He said that in today's complex and turbulent world, it is important to protect and preserve fundamental international principles, such as sovereign equality and non-interference in the affairs of other states.

"This would be a true manifestation of democracy and would prevent a slide into chaos. Russia is ready for such work," Antonov said.