UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney Agrees To Investigate Fatal Police Shooting In Ohio After Local Probe Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Attorney Agrees to Investigate Fatal Police Shooting in Ohio After Local Probe Ends

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Federal prosecutors will examine the case of an unarmed African-American man killed in a Tuesday morning encounter with police in Columbus, Ohio, US Attorney David DeVillers said in a press release.

"The mayor requested that the US Attorney's Office review the investigation for possible federal civil rights violations, and after consulting with Ohio Attorney General Yost, I agreed that my office will review the case as requested once BCI's investigation is complete. This office will then consult with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office on how to proceed at the conclusion of our review," DeVillers said on Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was immediately notified of the shooting and began an investigation, a policy with all shooting involving the Columbus police department, DeVillers added.

Andre Hill, 47, was shot and killed by officer Adam Coy, who has since been relieved of duty pending the outcome investigations, local media reported.

Coy, an officer with a history of excessive-force complaints, shot Hill as officers responded to a non-emergency disturbance complaint from a neighbor at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Mayor Andrew Ginther said neither Coy nor another officer who responded - but did not fire a weapon - turned on their body cameras until after the shooting had occurred, the reports said.

The body cameras have a 60-second "look-back" feature that captures video, but not audio, which was released on Wednesday.

The footage showed a Black man emerging from a garage holding up a cellphone seconds before he is fatally shot. The video also appears to show that officers delayed giving medical aid to the man following the shooting, the city said in statement, as quoted in the reports.

Related Topics

Fire Police Man David Columbus Criminals Media All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Karabakh Official Says No Date for Opening Stepana ..

3 hours ago

Dubai economy forecast to grow by 4% in 2021

4 hours ago

Argentina Becomes 1st Latin American Country to Ap ..

3 hours ago

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicio ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Uzbekistan hold ‘Leading Women’s Forum’

4 hours ago

365 industrial facilities add commercial and servi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.