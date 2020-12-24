US Attorney Agrees to Investigate Fatal Police Shooting in Ohio After Local Probe Ends

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Federal prosecutors will examine the case of an unarmed African-American man killed in a Tuesday morning encounter with police in Columbus, Ohio, US Attorney David DeVillers said in a press release.

"The mayor requested that the US Attorney's Office review the investigation for possible federal civil rights violations, and after consulting with Ohio Attorney General Yost, I agreed that my office will review the case as requested once BCI's investigation is complete. This office will then consult with the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office on how to proceed at the conclusion of our review," DeVillers said on Wednesday.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was immediately notified of the shooting and began an investigation, a policy with all shooting involving the Columbus police department, DeVillers added.

Andre Hill, 47, was shot and killed by officer Adam Coy, who has since been relieved of duty pending the outcome investigations, local media reported.

Coy, an officer with a history of excessive-force complaints, shot Hill as officers responded to a non-emergency disturbance complaint from a neighbor at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, according to media reports.

On Tuesday, Mayor Andrew Ginther said neither Coy nor another officer who responded - but did not fire a weapon - turned on their body cameras until after the shooting had occurred, the reports said.

The body cameras have a 60-second "look-back" feature that captures video, but not audio, which was released on Wednesday.

The footage showed a Black man emerging from a garage holding up a cellphone seconds before he is fatally shot. The video also appears to show that officers delayed giving medical aid to the man following the shooting, the city said in statement, as quoted in the reports.