Open Menu

US Attorney Charges Pfizer Employee, Associate In Connection With Covid-19 Medicine Trials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Attorney Charges Pfizer Employee, Associate in Connection With Covid-19 Medicine Trials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Amit Dagar, an employee of Pfizer, and his associate, Atul Bhiwapurkar, have been charged with insider trading in connection with clinical trials of Paxlovid, a medicine used to treat COVID-19, the US Attorney's office said in a release on Thursday.

In November 2021, Dagar, who was responsible for assisting with data analysis in certain clinical drug trials, used knowledge of the experimental drug Paxlovid to participate in an insider trading scheme to profit from options trading based on this inside information, said the release.

Dagar, 44,  purchased short-dated, out-of-the-money call options in Pfizer stock with the gleaned, still-confidential information and tipped off Bhiwapurkar, who purchased the same options roughly two weeks later, according to the release.

Through this scheme, both Dagar and Bhiwapurkar benefitted from Pfizer's stock price, which increased by more than 10%, garnering the pair more than $350,000 each, the release said.

Dagar has been charged with four counts of securities fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, which, if convicted, could result in 5 years in prison. Bhiwapurkar has been charged with 2 counts of securities fraud, which carry similar sentences. 

Related Topics

Same Price November From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

3 hours ago
Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

6 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

7 hours ago
 Chery listed in Chinaâ€™s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in Chinaâ€™s top 50 global brands in 2023

7 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World