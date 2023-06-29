US Attorney Charges Pfizer Employee, Associate in Connection With Covid-19 Medicine Trials

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) Amit Dagar, an employee of Pfizer, and his associate, Atul Bhiwapurkar, have been charged with insider trading in connection with clinical trials of Paxlovid, a medicine used to treat COVID-19, the US Attorney's office said in a release on Thursday.

In November 2021, Dagar, who was responsible for assisting with data analysis in certain clinical drug trials, used knowledge of the experimental drug Paxlovid to participate in an insider trading scheme to profit from options trading based on this inside information, said the release.

Dagar, 44, purchased short-dated, out-of-the-money call options in Pfizer stock with the gleaned, still-confidential information and tipped off Bhiwapurkar, who purchased the same options roughly two weeks later, according to the release.

Through this scheme, both Dagar and Bhiwapurkar benefitted from Pfizer's stock price, which increased by more than 10%, garnering the pair more than $350,000 each, the release said.

Dagar has been charged with four counts of securities fraud, each carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, which, if convicted, could result in 5 years in prison. Bhiwapurkar has been charged with 2 counts of securities fraud, which carry similar sentences.