US Attorney Condemns Violence Threats at Media Covering Capitol Attack - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Threats of violence against the media that covered the storming of the US Capitol last week are condemned and will not be tolerated, acting US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia ... is aware of reports of violence, including assaults, threats, and property damage, against members of the press while they were engaged in covering events unfolding at the United States Capitol on January 6. Such violence will not be tolerated," the statement said.

Sherwin said the US Federal government remained committed to prosecuting and holding accountable anyone who threatened the use of violence against the media, endangering First Amendment rights, the statement said.

"We are resolutely committed to upholding the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment, including speech, peaceful assembly, and press, and we will investigate, prosecute, and hold accountable anyone who attempts to obstruct or curtail these freedoms through violence or intimidation," the statement said.

The US Attorney's Office was inviting members of the press to report any instances where a reporter, journalist, photographer, videographer, or other member of the press or broadcast media was the victim of an assault, threat, or property damage during the events of January 6, the statement added.