WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US government on Friday dismissed the remaining count of the indictment against Russian banker Oleg Tinkov.

"The United States dismisses the remaining count of the indictment," Assistant US Attorney Michelle Kane said during the sentencing hearing for Tinkov.