UrduPoint.com

US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count Of Russia National Tinkov's Indictment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:01 PM

US Attorney Dismisses Remaining Count of Russia National Tinkov's Indictment

The US government on Friday dismissed the remaining count of the indictment against Russian banker Oleg Tinkov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The US government on Friday dismissed the remaining count of the indictment against Russian banker Oleg Tinkov.

"The United States dismisses the remaining count of the indictment," Assistant US Attorney Michelle Kane said during the sentencing hearing for Tinkov.

Related Topics

Hearing Russia United States Government

Recent Stories

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

Tennis: Saint Petersburg ATP results

6 minutes ago
 UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve q ..

UAE leading MENA in use of technology to improve quality of life

37 minutes ago
 Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Di ..

Russia's UN Envoy Calls Launch of Cybersecurity Dialogue With US a 'Big Thing'

6 minutes ago
 Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt es ..

Russia's September Covid deaths well above govt estimate

6 minutes ago
 Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorn ..

Ex-New York Governor's Spokesman Says State Attorney General Using Post for Poli ..

9 minutes ago
 President seeks Ulema's role to relay Islam's mess ..

President seeks Ulema's role to relay Islam's message of peace to help end ongoi ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.