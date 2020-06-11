US Attorney General Barr Accuses International Criminal Court of Financial Corruption

US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that the United States has substantial evidence of financial corruption at the highest levels at the International Criminal Court (ICC) that calls into question the integrity of ICC's investigations

"The Department of Justice has received substantial credible information that raises serious concerns about long history of financial corruption at highest levels at the Office of the Prosecutor. This information call into question the integrity of the ICC's investigations," Barr told reporters.

Barr's comments come after the White House announced that President Donald Trump has issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers and other personnel in Afghanistan.

Trump noted that the United States does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC and underscored Washington's commitment to the peaceful cultivation of international order. Consequently, Trump called on the ICC to respect the United States' decisions.

Barr said the United States has and is investigating cases of wrongdoing and holds individuals accountable for their any wrongdoing.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the Afghan conflict, including US personnel.