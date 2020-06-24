UrduPoint.com
US Attorney General Barr Agrees To Testify Before House Committee July 28 - Spokeswoman

Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Attorney General Barr Agrees to Testify Before House Committee July 28 - Spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr agreed to testify at an oversight hearing by the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Wednesday.

"The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th," Kupec said via Twitter.

Kupec's statement came amid threats by Chairman Jerrold Nadler to subpoena Barr if he failed to appear, according to media reports.

Nadler said over the weekend Barr should be impeached for firing US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who was investigating several associates of President Donald Trump, including lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Barr also faces criticism following testimony from Assistant US Attorney Aaron Zelinsky on Wednesday.

Zelinky said the Justice Department inappropriately intervened in case of Roger Stone, seeking a lighter prison term for the longtime Trump confidante who was sentenced to 40 months in prison on multiple charges stemming from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into allegations to Trump-Russia collusion. The investigation found no evidence of collusion.

