US Attorney General Barr Appoints Durham as Special Counsel in Russia Probe Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said he appointed Attorney John Durham as Special Counsel in the Russia probe investigation before the November election to assure him he could continue working regardless the outcome.

"I decided to appoint Mr.

Durham as a Special Counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election," Barr said in a letter released on Tuesday to the Senate and House of Representatives judiciary committees.

Barr said he appointed Durham as Special Counsel on October 19 but delayed the announcement due to the proximity to the US presidential election on November 3.

Barr appointed Durham to investigate allegations that Obama administration officials weaponized American intelligence in an attempt to defeat Trump's 2016 bid and then undermine his presidency.