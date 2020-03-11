UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney General Barr Backs Bill To Overhaul Surveillance Laws - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Attorney General Barr Backs Bill to Overhaul Surveillance Laws - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Wednesday said he supports new House legislation designed to ensure Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) powers are not abused by intelligence agencies.

In December, a US Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

"I have reviewed the House FISA bill and support its passage," Barr said. "The bill contains an array of new requirements and compliance provisions that will protect against abuse and misuse in the future."

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement said the House legislation to limit FISA powers did not go far enough and warned that if the FBI illegally spied on Page, "just think what it could do to the rest of us [US citizens]."

Related Topics

Trump December FBI 2016

Recent Stories

MoFAIC updates foreign diplomatic community on UAE ..

5 minutes ago

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New Y ..

5 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Body Says Suspends Visit to ..

15 minutes ago

Russia to Suspend Visas for Italian Citizens Start ..

18 minutes ago

Large Gatherings Prohibited in Seattle Area Due to ..

18 minutes ago

PML-N leadership champion of corruption: Usman Dar ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.