US Attorney General Barr Backs Bill to Overhaul Surveillance Laws - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Wednesday said he supports new House legislation designed to ensure Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) powers are not abused by intelligence agencies.

In December, a US Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

"I have reviewed the House FISA bill and support its passage," Barr said. "The bill contains an array of new requirements and compliance provisions that will protect against abuse and misuse in the future."

Last month, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in a statement said the House legislation to limit FISA powers did not go far enough and warned that if the FBI illegally spied on Page, "just think what it could do to the rest of us [US citizens]."