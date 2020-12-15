UrduPoint.com
US Attorney General Barr Resigning, Rosen Will Take Over Post - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr will leave his post in ten days and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become Acting Attorney General, President Donald Trump said in a statement.

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump said via Twitter on Monday.

"Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

Barr specified in the letter that he will leave the post on December 23.

More Stories From World

