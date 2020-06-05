US Attorney General Barr Says 114 Officers Injured During Violent Protests in US Capital

- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:26 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) More than 100 law enforcement officers have been injured during violent protests in Washington, DC over the weekend and during this week, US Attorney General William Barr said during a press briefing on Thursday.
"From Saturday until today, and virtually the lion's share of these injuries came over the weekend, there are 114 injuries to law enforcement, most of those to Federal agents and most of those inflicted right around the White House," Barr said. "There were 22 hospitalizations and most of those were serious head injuries or concussions that required monitoring or treatment."