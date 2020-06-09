US Attorney General Barr Says He Supports Ban of Chokeholds Used by Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said he supports a nationwide ban on the use of chokeholds by law enforcement in the United States.

"I think we should ban chokeholds," Barr said in a Fox news interview on Monday. "I think we're going to need a strong Federal participation in this effort in helping to set standards."

Barr also said it would be wrong and dangerous to defund and dismantle US police departments has been recently proposed in some jurisdictions.

Following George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, activists have been calling for defunding of US police departments and redirecting funds to other areas to help communities, such as education and housing.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have said they are intent on shifting police funding to youth programs and social services.

Floyd's death has sparked protests and a worldwide movement against police brutality and social injustice. However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.