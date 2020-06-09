UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:10 AM

US Attorney General Barr Says Investigations Underway on Individuals Linked to Antifa

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that investigations are underway on individuals with links to the far-left extremist movement Antifa.

President Donald Trump has said the US government would designate Antifa as a terrorist organization after repeatedly blaming it - and allied groups - for the recent riots throughout the United States.

"We have some investigations underway, very focused investigations on certain individuals that relate to Antifa," Barr said in an interview with Fox news on Monday.

Last week, Barr said the US Department of Justice has evidence that Antifa has instigated violence amid protests in the United States over the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on may 25.

A video of the Floyd's attest  posted online shows a white police officer pressing his neck for at least eight minutes while Floyd was handcuffed.

Many of the resulting protests throughout the United States turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians  as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has argued that Trump did not have legal authority to label Antifa as a terrorist group.

