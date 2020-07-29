US Attorney General Barr Says Ukraine Provides 'Unreliable' Information in Criminal Probes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Ukraine's government has provided unreliable information to the United States in criminal investigations, Attorney General William Barr told the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing.

"Any new cases involving Ukraine, we faced a problem with Ukraine which was unreliable information," Barr told the hearing on Tuesday. "There is a lot of corruption there. It is a hall of mirrors."

Barr said because of this inherent unreliability he wanted to make sure all information on criminal cases received from Kiev was thoroughly checked and vetted before it was used in any criminal investigation.

"The US Attorney in the Eastern District was given oversight of all Ukrainian-related cases... I wanted to make sure that before we got into criminal proceedings, to everyone's benefit that the information was scrubbed," he said.

Barr defended his selection of Richard Donohue, the US Attorney in the Eastern District, to vet and check all such information concerning Ukraine.