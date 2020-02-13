US Attorney General Barr to Testify Over Handling of Cases Tied to Trump - House Panel

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The US House Judiciary Committee said Attorney General William Barr agreed to testify before the panel next month about how the Justice Department has been handling cases involving President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former campaign aide Roger Stone.

On Tuesday, Barr's Justice Department intervened in Stone's sentencing process to override the prosecution team's recommendation of 7 to 9 years in prison. All four prosecutors assigned to the case withdrew in protest.

"We are writing to confirm your [Barr] agreement to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on March 31, 2020," lawmakers on the committee said in a letter on Wednesday.

The lawmakers also want Barr to explain a special process established by the Justice Department to review information Giuliani gathered during his work on Ukraine, the letter said.

In November, Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering during Special Counsel Robert Mueller's two-year Russia probe. Prosecutors accused Stone of lying about his communications with WikiLeaks during the 2016 US presidential campaign.