US Attorney General Boosts Security For Supreme Court Justices Amid Abortion Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2022 | 05:00 AM

US Attorney General Boosts Security for Supreme Court Justices Amid Abortion Protests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered more security support to ensure the safety of judges sitting on America's highest court, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in a statement as abortion protests have been raging near the justices' homes.

Dozens of demonstrators have gathered near the homes of right-leaning Supreme Court judges after a memo was leaked suggesting the court would reverse the Roe v. Wade case, thereby putting an end to constitutional protections for abortion.

"Attorney General Garland continues to be briefed on security matters related to the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Justices. The Attorney General directed the US Marshals Service to help ensure the Justices' safety by providing additional support to the Marshal of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Police," Coley said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle criticized the protests which have gradually escalated. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, the second ranking Democrat in the chamber, on Tuesday called the protests "reprehensible."

The leaked document was confirmed to be authentic but does not represent the court's final decision in the case.

The Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case to extend constitutional protection of women's rights to undergo abortion without undue government restrictions. The 1992 decision in the case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey upheld the high court's ruling.

