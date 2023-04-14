US Attorney General Confirms Arrest of Suspect in Classified Pentagon Documents Leak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US law enforcement arrested a military servicemember as a suspect in connection with a leak of classified defense information online, Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.

"Today, the Justice Department arrested Jack Douglas Teixeira in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorized removal, retention and transmission of classified national defense information," Garland said during a press conference.

Teixeira is an employee of the US Air Force National Guard, Garland said. FBI agents took Teixeira into custody without incident earlier this afternoon, Garland said. Teixeira will make an initial appearance in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, he added.