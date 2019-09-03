UrduPoint.com
US Attorney General Drafted Law To Hasten Death Penalty For Mass Murder - Chief Of Staff

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:36 AM

US Attorney General William Barr has drafted legislation that is set to accelerate measures on imposing the death penalty for mass murder in his country, the chief of staff to the US vice president, Marc Short, told reporters on Monday in the wake of the recent shootings in Texas

In August, US President Donald Trump called on the Department of Justice to propose legislation to apply the death penalty quickly and decisively to individuals who carried out mass murders. The move came after deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in early August. Last weekend, another mass shooting took place between the US cities of Midland and Odessa, claiming the lives of at least five people.

According to Short, the draft law might become part of the final package of measures that the White House will propose to Congress.

According to the Odessa police, five people were killed and 21 others sustained injuries in a series of shootings that took place on a highway connecting Midland and Odessa on September 1. Initially, police reported that there were two shooters inside two separate vehicles, but it was later revealed that there was only one shooter. The perpetrator was shot and killed in Odessa.

The incident came almost a month after at least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded when a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton.

