US Attorney General, FBI Director to Brief Biden on Atlanta Shootings - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will brief President Joe Biden on the overnight shootings in the city of Atlanta, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Later this morning, the President will be briefed over the phone by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on the horrific shootings last night in Atlanta," Psaki said.

At least eight people were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.