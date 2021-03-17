UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney General, FBI Director To Brief Biden On Atlanta Shootings - White House

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

US Attorney General, FBI Director to Brief Biden on Atlanta Shootings - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray will brief President Joe Biden on the overnight shootings in the city of Atlanta, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"Later this morning, the President will be briefed over the phone by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on the horrific shootings last night in Atlanta," Psaki said.

At least eight people were shot dead late Tuesday at massage parlors around the Atlanta metropolitan area. Police have taken the suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, into custody.

Related Topics

Dead Police White House Atlanta FBI

Recent Stories

Samsung A52: Just a beautiful phone

5 minutes ago

Fujairah Media Office publishes Fujairah Rulerâ€™s ..

22 minutes ago

Samsung A-series: Innovation accessible to everyon ..

27 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, ADU to support career ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days announces comprehensive COVI ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Rail, Saudi Railway Company sign strategic ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.