US Attorney General Garland Appoints Special Counsel in Two Probes Involving Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he appointed a special counsel to help determine whether charges are warranted in two cases linked to former President Donald Trump.

"I'm here today to announce the appointment of a special counsel in connection with two ongoing criminal investigations that have received significant public attention," Garland said during a press conference. "Today, I signed an order appointing Jack Smith to serve as special counsel ... Smith is a veteran, career prosecutor."

The special counsel will conduct parts of the investigations into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election and into the handling of classified documents and records by Trump, Garland said.

The appointment of a special counsel underscores the Justice Department's commitment to both independence and accountability on particularly sensitive matters, Garland also said.

The appointment was made in response to both Trump and sitting US President Joe Biden prospectively running for the office again in 2024, Garland added.