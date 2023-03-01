US Attorney General Garland Pledges Not to Interfere in Hunter Biden Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he has pledged not to interfere with a Federal probe in the potential criminal activity of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

"I promised to leave the matter of Hunter Biden in the hands of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware," Garland said during a hearing. "I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation and I have carried through on my pledge."

Hunter Biden has been the subject of scrutiny since the release of materials from a laptop abandoned by him at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

The materials, which were suppressed by social media companies ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election, indicated potential influence peddling and improper foreign business dealings by the Biden family.

The US House Oversight Committee is conducting a separate probe into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, looking into business dealings with entities in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden has threatened litigation against individuals making public statements about the laptop and related matters.