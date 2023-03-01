UrduPoint.com

US Attorney General Garland Pledges Not To Interfere In Hunter Biden Investigation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 09:10 PM

US Attorney General Garland Pledges Not to Interfere in Hunter Biden Investigation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he has pledged not to interfere with a Federal probe in the potential criminal activity of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden.

"I promised to leave the matter of Hunter Biden in the hands of the US Attorney for the District of Delaware," Garland said during a hearing. "I have pledged not to interfere with that investigation and I have carried through on my pledge."

Hunter Biden has been the subject of scrutiny since the release of materials from a laptop abandoned by him at a computer repair shop in Delaware.

The materials, which were suppressed by social media companies ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election, indicated potential influence peddling and improper foreign business dealings by the Biden family.

The US House Oversight Committee is conducting a separate probe into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, looking into business dealings with entities in Ukraine and China.

Hunter Biden has threatened litigation against individuals making public statements about the laptop and related matters.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Senate Business Ukraine China Social Media Threatened Criminals 2020 Family From

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

27 minutes ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

27 minutes ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

57 minutes ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

57 minutes ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.