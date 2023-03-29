US Attorney General Garland Says Durham Probe to Finish Work 'Relatively Soon'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the US government's investigation of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and its alleged ties to Russia will conclude soon, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a Senate hearing.

"I think we're going to have to wait until Mr. Durham finishes his report, which should be relatively soon," Garland said on Tuesday, when asked about former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann's purported access to Justice Department facilities.

Former US Attorney General William Barr announced in April 2019 that Durham would lead a review of the origins of the US government's investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sussmann was indicted as part of Durham's probe on charges of making false statements to the FBI, but later acquitted by a jury. Russian analyst Igor Danchenko was also acquitted on charges of lying to the FBI about information used to compose a dossier on Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

The probe has resulted in one FBI attorney pleading guilty to altering a statement connected to a wiretap warrant used against the Trump campaign.