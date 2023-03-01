UrduPoint.com

US Attorney General Garland Says Russia's Wagner Group 'Damaging' United States

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russia's private military company Wagner Group is damaging the United States, US Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

"I think they (Wagner) are an organization that is committing war crimes, an organization that is damaging the United States," Garland said during a committee hearing.

Garland declined to answer a question from Ranking Member Lindsey Graham about whether the US should designate Wagner Group as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), deferring to the State Department, which makes such determinations.

The US currently designates Wagner Group as a Transnational Criminal Organization. Earlier this month, Graham and other lawmakers reintroduced legislation to designate Wagner Group as a FTO, as well as impose stronger sanctions on the company.

Wagner Group has conducted operations around the world, including counterterrorism missions in Africa and aiding the special military operation in Ukraine.

