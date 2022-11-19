UrduPoint.com

US Attorney General Garland To Name Special Counsel In Trump Criminal Probe - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Attorney General Garland to Name Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to appoint a special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should be charged in connection with Justice Department probes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Garland is expected to announce the special counsel Friday afternoon, just three days after Trump formally announced his 2024 presidential campaign, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The identity of the special counsel and the exact scope of his or her work is not known at this time, the report said.

Garland is scheduled to make a public statement at 2:15 p.m. ET (17:15 GMT), according to the Justice Department.

