US Attorney General Imposes Moratorium on Federal Executions - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a moratorium on Federal executions amid a review of policies and procedures, the Justice Department said in a statement..

"Today, Attorney General Merrick B.

Garland issued a memorandum imposing a moratorium on federal executions while a review of the Justice Department's policies and procedures is pending," the release said on Thursday. "The Attorney General's memorandum requires the reviews to include consultations with a wide range of stakeholders including the relevant department components, other federal and state agencies, medical experts and experienced capital counsel, among others."

No federal executions will be scheduled while the the reviews are pending, the release said.