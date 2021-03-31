UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney General Launches 30 Day Review Of How Best Combat Hate Crimes - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Attorney General Launches 30 Day Review of How Best Combat Hate Crimes - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memorandum to Justice Department employees that he is launching a 30-day review of the department's practices of fighting hate crimes in order to better investigate and prosecute such incidents.

"Today, I am launching a 30-day review to determine how the Department can deploy all the tools at its disposal in support of this effort," the memorandum said on Tuesday. "We will persist in our effort to investigate and appropriately prosecute those who attack members of our communities, set fire to places of worship, or use the internet to threaten bodily injury to other persons.

"

The review will focus on better practices of hate crimes reporting, prioritization of criminal investigations and prosecutions as well as utilization of civil enforcement authorities for acts not amounting to the level of hate crimes.

Garland said the recent rise in hate crimes, especially in reports of violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, requires more efforts to understand the evolving nature and extent of hate crimes in all their forms.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Internet Criminals All Asia

Recent Stories

Ambassadors Forum continues in new hybrid framewor ..

4 hours ago

Most UN Security Council States 'Concerned' by N. ..

2 hours ago

Zero tolerance against sugar mafia: Shahzad Akbar

2 hours ago

Symbolic euro given for destruction of Timbuktu ma ..

2 hours ago

Germany restricts use of AstraZeneca jabs for unde ..

2 hours ago

Women in the majority as Spanish PM reshuffles cab ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.