US Attorney General Limits Prosecutors' Ability To Seize Media Records - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 09:20 PM

Attorney General Merrick Garland curbed the ability of federal prosecutors to seize media records as part of investigations into government leaks, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Attorney General Merrick Garland curbed the ability of Federal prosecutors to seize media records as part of investigations into government leaks, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday.

"The US Department of Justice today formally adopted a new policy that restricts the use of compulsory process to obtain information from, or records of, members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced the new policy, effective immediately, in a memo to Department leadership," the DOJ said in a statement.

