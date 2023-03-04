US Attorney General Makes Unannounced Visit to Ukraine - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Friday, the Justice Department said.

"On Friday, March 3, the Attorney General made an unannounced trip to Liviv, Ukraine, at the invitation of the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to join President Zelenskyy and international partners at the 'United for Justice Conference," the Justice Department said in a statement, as quoted by ABC.

During the trip, Garland held a number of meeting and reaffirmed Washington's determination to "hold Russia accountable," it added.