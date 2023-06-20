UrduPoint.com

US Attorney General Pays Unannounced Visit To International Criminal Court

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

US Attorney General Pays Unannounced Visit to International Criminal Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland paid an announced visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Tuesday and met with a number of top-ranking ICC officials, the ICC said.

"The Honorable Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General of the United States, visited the #ICC today," the court said on Twitter, adding that Garland met with ICC President Piotr Hofmanski, Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler, as well as Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The United States is not a member of the ICC, as well as China and Russia. During the presidency of Donald Trump, Washington imposed sanctions on then International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.

The Biden Administration initiated a change in the US's policy toward the ICC, lifting the sanctions and supporting the body's investigation of the alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia amid the ongoing military conflict. In response, Russia said that it had been evacuated children from the front lines.

Related Topics

Afghanistan ICC Ukraine Russia China Washington Twitter Visit Trump Vladimir Putin United States March Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskfor ..

Dubai Centre for AI to establish dedicated taskforces within 30 government entit ..

21 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Sha ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak granted bail in Hareem Shah video leak case

32 minutes ago
 PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between P ..

PM hails Chashma nuclear power plant MoU between Pakistan, China as “great ste ..

50 minutes ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from Jun ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for financial markets from June 27 to 30: SCA

51 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.