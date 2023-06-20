US Attorney General Pays Unannounced Visit to International Criminal Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) US Attorney General Merrick Garland paid an announced visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Tuesday and met with a number of top-ranking ICC officials, the ICC said.

"The Honorable Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General of the United States, visited the #ICC today," the court said on Twitter, adding that Garland met with ICC President Piotr Hofmanski, Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler, as well as Prosecutor Karim Khan.

The United States is not a member of the ICC, as well as China and Russia. During the presidency of Donald Trump, Washington imposed sanctions on then International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, after she launched an investigation into alleged war crimes by US troops in Afghanistan.

The Biden Administration initiated a change in the US's policy toward the ICC, lifting the sanctions and supporting the body's investigation of the alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin, alleging the unlawful transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia amid the ongoing military conflict. In response, Russia said that it had been evacuated children from the front lines.