US Attorney General, Quintet States Counterparts Discuss Counterterror Measures- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland discussed with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand counterterror measures, elections interference and the coronavirus pandemic, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The Attorneys General discussed their respective institutions' responses to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to enhance cooperation to address foreign influence and foreign interference in democratic processes, and the approaches each country takes in seeking to prevent terrorist acts," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The annual meeting was conducted via video conference and chaired by New Zealand's David Parker, the statement said, adding that the participants discussed complex legal issues in which they have a mutual interest.

"The opportunities for cooperation among our five countries are both wide-ranging and vital to our success in promoting access to justice for all in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; protecting our democratic institutions; and countering the threat of terrorism," Garland said.

Parker highlighted the importance of cooperation between the so-called Quintet member countries.

"Working closely with our international partners is essential as we face common challenges and strive to keep our citizens safe," he said.

