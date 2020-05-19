US Attorney General Says Apple Cooperating With Russia, China to Enhance Surveillance

US Attorney General William Barr during a press conference on Monday said tech company Apple is working with the governments of Russia and China to boost their surveillance capabilities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr during a press conference on Monday said tech company Apple is working with the governments of Russia and China to boost their surveillance capabilities.

"It has been widely reported that Apple has worked with both the Communist Party of China and the Russian regime to relocate data centers to enable bulk surveillance by those governments," Barr said.

Barr further said that Apple has also disabled features and applications on iPhones used by pro-democracy advocates, which facilitates "censorship and oppression."

Barr expressed his disappointment in Apple because of their lack of cooperation in the Federal investigation of a Saudi pilot trainee who opened fire and killed three Americans at a navy military base in the Florida city of Pensacola on December 6.

Apple refused to unlock the phones used by the shooter, Mohammed Alshamrani.

Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray said during the press conference that authorities were able to unlock the phones which revealed evidence that Alshamrani had ties with al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and had been coordinating with the group prior to the attack.