US Attorney General Says Committed To Providing Public Report On Durham's Russia Probe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the Justice Department is committed to providing a public report of Special Counsel John Durham's Russia probe once it is completed.

"I would like as much as possible to be made public. I have to be concerned about privacy act concerns and classification, but other than that the commitment is to provide a public report," Garland said in response to a question from US Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Blackburn co-signed a letter with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in August calling upon Garland to make public the results of Durham's investigation into FBI actions in the Trump-Russia collusion probe, including the FBI spying on the Trump campaign.

Durham was initially scheduled to present the results of his investigation by the end of this summer but this term was pushed back.

Garland also affirmed to Blackburn that there will be no political or otherwise undue interference with Durham's investigation.

