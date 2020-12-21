US Attorney General Says He Does Not Plan to Appoint Special Counsel to Probe Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Outgoing US Attorney General William Barr told reporters on Monday that he does not intend to appoint a Special Counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

"I think to the extent that there's an investigation, I think it's being handled responsibly and professionally, currently within the [Justice] Department, and to this point I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I do not plan to do so before I leave," Barr said.