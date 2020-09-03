US Attorney General Says He Sees China as Greater Threat Than Russia to 2020 US Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said in an interview to CNN that China poses a greater threat than Russia to the integrity of the upcoming US presidential election.

"I believe it is China," Barr responded to question about whether Russia, China or Iran is "the most assertive, aggressive adversary" in terms of attempting to impact the 2020 US election.

Barr said he has seen the intelligence concerning the attempts to influence the US election and "that's what I have concluded."

Barr did not elaborate on how China tries to interfere in the election. US intelligence officials have said earlier that China and Iran favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden while Russia prefers President Donald Trump.

Asked about Russia, which US pundits blamed for truing to interfere in the 2016 US election, Barr said he accepts that there is some preliminary activity suggesting that Moscow might try to meddle again.

"That wouldn't surprise me if Russia tries something again of the same general genre as before," Barr said.

The US Attorney General also said he would not be surprised if Russia or any other country try to disclose embarrassing documents obtained through hacking.

Russia has repeatedly denied being involved in the US political system and has said the false allegations about its 2016 involvement were made up to excuse the loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.