US Attorney General Says Social Media Often Follow Directions of Foreign States Like China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr on Thursday accused popular social media platforms of censoring users' content at the direction of foreign governments including China.

"They start censoring particular content including in many cases at the direction of foreign governments like communist China," Barr said at a White House event.

He argued that social media have essentially become editors and publishers and therefore are not entitled anymore to a liability shield they were provided in the United States as a public fora.

Barr spoke to reporters at the Oval Office where President Donald Trump signed his new executive order targeting social media.