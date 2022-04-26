UrduPoint.com

US Attorney General Says Would Support Bill To Send Seized Russian Assets To Ukraine

The Justice Department would support legislation that would allow the US government to use funds obtained from seized Russian assets to go directly to Ukraine, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday

"We would support legislation that would allow some of that money to go directly to Ukraine," Garland said when asked about how the Biden administration could use assets considered forfeited by sanctioned Russians.

