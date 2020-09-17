US Attorney General Tells Prosecutors to Consider Charging Rioters With Sedition - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr has suggested to Federal prosecutors across the United States that they should consider charging rioters and others committing violent acts at protests with sedition, The New York Times reported.

Barr made the suggestion in a conference call with the prosecutors last week, the report said on Wednesday, citing two persons familiar with the contents of the call.

US attorneys are concerned that the Justice Department wants to charge people with insurrection against lawful authority, which is an unusual charge for violent protesters, the report added.

Anti-racism protests, many of which have turned into riots, have been raging in major cities nationwide for months over police violence against Black people.