US Attorney General, Trump Campaign Split Over Election Fraud

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr drew the ire of President Donald Trump's legal team after he said the Justice Department did not find evidence of decisive election fraud.

The Trump campaign has filed several lawsuits in key swing states in an attempt to overturn the results of the November 3 presidential election. Trump has failed to prevent key swing states from officially certifying the results while his legal team continues to push allegations of widespread voter fraud.

``To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,'' Barr told AP on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Barr authorized Federal attorneys to launch inquiries into credible allegations of voting irregularities before the 2020 presidential election results were certified.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani fired back at Barr for his assessment.

"With the greatest respect to the Attorney General, his opinion appears to be without any knowledge or investigation of the substantial irregularities and evidence of systemic fraud," Giuliani said Tuesday evening. "Nonetheless, we will continue our pursuit of the truth through the judicial system and state legislatures, and continue toward the Constitution's mandate and ensuring that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not.

"

Guliani, himself a former attorney-general and mayor of New York City, who became Trump's attorney after the president took office in 2016, alleged that the Justice Department's investigations fell short of acceptable standards.

"With all due respect to the Attorney General, there hasn't been any semblance of a Department of Justice investigation," Giuliani said. "We have gathered ample evidence of illegal voting in at least six states, which they have not examined. We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ. The Justice Department also hasn't audited any voting machines or used their subpoena powers to determine the truth."

US media networks have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. While Biden Trump has sought recounts in several states and filed lawsuits in state and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. Several states have said they did not find widespread evidence of election and voter fraud.

