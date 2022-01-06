US Attorney General Vows to Hold All Capitol Riot Perpetrators at Any Level Accountable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) US Attorney General Merrick Garland during a speech on Wednesday ahead of the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot vowed to hold all perpetrators of the violence at any level accountable.

"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland said during a press conference.