US Attorney General Warns Texas Not To Interfere With Federal Immigration Tasks - Letter

Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) US Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott threatening to take legal action if Abbott does not rescind a state order restricting the transportation of illegal migrants.

On Wednesday, Abbott issued an order prohibiting civilians, such as contractors, from transporting illegal migrants as part of an effort to prevent migrants from spreading the novel coronavirus.

"Texas has no authority to interfere with the United States' 'broad, undoubted power over the subject of immigration' by impairing the United States' release of individuals and the ability of those individuals to comply with Federal immigration law," Garland said on Thursday.

Garland said the Justice Department will pursue legal action if Abbott does not immediately rescind his order.

Although Abbott's order does not affect federal, state and local law enforcement officials, Garland argues that it would cause disruptions to the federal government's immigration functions because it uses contractors and other officials not considered law enforcement.

