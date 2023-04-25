UrduPoint.com

US Attorney Pleads Guilty For Role To Help Vekselberg Evade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

April 25, 2023

US Attorney Pleads Guilty For Role to Help Vekselberg Evade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

New York attorney Robert Wise pled guilty in US federal court on Tuesday to participating in a money laundering scheme to help sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg maintain six properties he owns in the United States, the US Department of Justice said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) New York attorney Robert Wise pled guilty in US Federal court on Tuesday to participating in a money laundering scheme to help sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg maintain six properties he owns in the United States, the US Department of Justice said.

"ROBERT WISE, a New York attorney, pled guilty to participating in a scheme to make approximately $3.8 million in US Dollar payments to maintain six real properties in the United States that were owned by Viktor Vekselberg, a sanctioned oligarch. WISE pled guilty before US District Court Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil," the Justice Department said in a press release.

