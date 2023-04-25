US Attorney Pleads Guilty For Role to Help Vekselberg Evade Sanctions - Justice Dept.

New York attorney Robert Wise pled guilty in US federal court on Tuesday to participating in a money laundering scheme to help sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Vekselberg maintain six properties he owns in the United States, the US Department of Justice said

