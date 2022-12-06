UrduPoint.com

US Attorney Quits Twitter Over Alleged Hate Speech Surge Since Musk Takeover - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) US District Attorney from California Jeff Rosen issued a statement saying that his office is quitting Twitter over an alleged surge in hate speech, racism and antisemitism since Elon Musk took over the social media company.

"(W)hen that speech crosses the line into hatred, racism, and antisemitism, all of our precious and hard-fought freedoms are undermined and our democracy is weakened. Every American has a moral obligation to fight against hate speech," the statement said on Monday. "My Office - the largest prosecutor's office in Northern California - is quitting Twitter.

"

Rosen said in the statement that he is asking district attorneys across the United States to follow suit and leave Twitter.

Rosen alleged that Twitter under Musk is allegedly spreading hatred and bigotry instead of free speech.

On Friday, Musk said that he had suspended the Twitter account of artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, due to another violation of the rule against incitement to violence following his now-deleted tweet on Thursday featuring a swastika inside the Jewish symbol of the Star of David.

