US Attorney Seeks Tips on Threats to Journalists Covering Capitol Riots - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US government is inviting members of the media to report any threats to them over their coverage of the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Attorney's Office invites members of the press to report any instances where a reporter, journalist, photographer, videographer, or other member of the press or broadcast media was the victim of an assault, threat, or property damage during the events of January 6 at the United States Capitol," the statement said.

Such information, including video and photographic evidence, can be emailed to the US Department of Justice, the statement added.

A prosecutor or law enforcement agent may follow up for further information, it said.

"The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia ...is aware of reports of violence, including assaults, threats, and property damage, against members of the press while they were engaged in covering events unfolding at the United States Capitol on January 6. Such violence will not be tolerated," Sherwin said.

The Federal government remained committed to prosecuting and holding accountable anyone who threatened the use of violence against the media, endangering First Amendment rights, Sherwin added.