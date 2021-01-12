UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney Seeks Tips On Threats To Journalists Covering Capitol Riots - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:11 PM

US Attorney Seeks Tips on Threats to Journalists Covering Capitol Riots - Statement

The US government is inviting members of the media to report any threats to them over their coverage of the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US government is inviting members of the media to report any threats to them over their coverage of the storming of the US Capitol building on January 6, US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Attorney's Office invites members of the press to report any instances where a reporter, journalist, photographer, videographer, or other member of the press or broadcast media was the victim of an assault, threat, or property damage during the events of January 6 at the United States Capitol," the statement said.

Such information, including video and photographic evidence, can be emailed to the US Department of Justice, the statement added.

A prosecutor or law enforcement agent may follow up for further information, it said.

"The US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia ...is aware of reports of violence, including assaults, threats, and property damage, against members of the press while they were engaged in covering events unfolding at the United States Capitol on January 6. Such violence will not be tolerated," Sherwin said.

The Federal government remained committed to prosecuting and holding accountable anyone who threatened the use of violence against the media, endangering First Amendment rights, Sherwin added.

Related Topics

Washington Threatened Columbia United States January May Media Government

Recent Stories

&#039;Zayed Higher Organisation&#039;, Sultan bin ..

13 minutes ago

Sharjah Institute for Heritage organises virtual l ..

27 minutes ago

$1.3 billion sought to help millions in war-weary ..

2 minutes ago

SSP announces to convert 4 Police Stations into mo ..

2 minutes ago

KPT refurbishes its Squash court it's Sports Compl ..

2 minutes ago

Nawaz offers bribe to UK firm: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.