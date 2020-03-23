UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Attorney Urges Public To Report Suspected Virus Response Fraud To National Hotline

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:59 PM

US Attorney Urges Public to Report Suspected Virus Response Fraud to National Hotline

Victims of suspected healthcare fraud during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should report concerns to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline by phone or email, US Attorney for the state of Michigan Matthew Schneider said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Victims of suspected healthcare fraud during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should report concerns to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline by phone or email, US Attorney for the state of Michigan Matthew Schneider said in a press release on Monday.

"During the pandemic, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute cases, particularly those involving violent and dangerous criminals. We also plan to prioritize our efforts to go after scammers who exploit the Coronavirus to cheat people. Our job is to protect the public, and we continue to work with our state and local partners to preserve public safety during these challenging times," Schneider said.

The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all US attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes, Schneider also said.

The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional Federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities, Schneider added.

Examples of coronavirus fraud included sales of fake cures for the disease, phishing emails posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), malicious websites and apps that offer virus-related information to lock access to devices and demand ransom, and fake charities seeking donations, according to Schneider.

Related Topics

World Job Criminals All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Qatari Emir Provides Record $43Mln to Aid Refugees ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Death Toll in Italy Rises by 602 to To ..

2 minutes ago

Syria Water Crisis Puts 460,000 at Risk Amid COVID ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May Impact US Military Readin ..

19 minutes ago

US Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 400 With Over 33 ..

19 minutes ago

Police Release 24 Prisoners in Central Afghanistan ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.