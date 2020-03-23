US Attorney Urges Public to Report Suspected Virus Response Fraud to National Hotline

Victims of suspected healthcare fraud during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should report concerns to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline by phone or email, US Attorney for the state of Michigan Matthew Schneider said in a press release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) Victims of suspected healthcare fraud during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic should report concerns to the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline by phone or email, US Attorney for the state of Michigan Matthew Schneider said in a press release on Monday.

"During the pandemic, our office will continue to investigate and prosecute cases, particularly those involving violent and dangerous criminals. We also plan to prioritize our efforts to go after scammers who exploit the Coronavirus to cheat people. Our job is to protect the public, and we continue to work with our state and local partners to preserve public safety during these challenging times," Schneider said.

The NCDF can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all US attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes, Schneider also said.

The NCDF coordinates complaints with 16 additional Federal law enforcement agencies, as well as state Attorneys General and local authorities, Schneider added.

Examples of coronavirus fraud included sales of fake cures for the disease, phishing emails posing as the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Centers for Disease Control (CDC), malicious websites and apps that offer virus-related information to lock access to devices and demand ransom, and fake charities seeking donations, according to Schneider.