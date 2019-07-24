US Attorneys General Back Ban on Large-Capacity Magazines in Firearms - Court Filing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Eighteen US Attorneys General filed a joint amicus brief in the United States Court of Appeals defending California's ban on firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, New York Attorney General Letita James, who spearheaded the measure, announced on Tuesday.

"Large-capacity magazines threaten our communities and have no place in our stores, on our streets, or in our homes," James said in a press release. "These rapid-fire bullet delivery systems not only endanger the safety and well-being of New Yorkers, but all Americans, which is why we remain committed to upholding California's long-standing, constitutional laws."

The brief was filed in an ongoing lawsuit that challenges the US state of California's prohibition of large-capacity magazines.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of gun owners, pro-gun advocacy groups and an affiliate of the National Rifle Association (NRA) in 2016.

In the amicus brief, the attorneys general argue that states have the right "to enact reasonable firearm restrictions" that reduce gun violence and promote public safety.

The attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia co-filed the brief.