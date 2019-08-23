US Audit Cites Pentagon for Failure to Monitor Security Measures After Mass Shootings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The US Department of Defense has failed to monitor physical access controls at military bases that were upgraded following two mass shootings, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in an audit report on Thursday.

The report noted that Defense Department increasingly uses physical access control systems to screen people entering military installations by verifying credentials against FBI and other government databases.

"However, we found that DOD [Defense Department] didn't know the extent to which its installations were using these systems because the Army, Navy and Marine Corps have not monitored their use," the report said.

In November 2009, an Army officer shot 45 people at Fort Hood in the state of Texas. Four years later, a Navy contractor shot 16 people at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC, the report noted.

The GAO recommended that Defense Department monitor the use of access control systems and resolve technical issues to improve performance.