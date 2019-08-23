UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Audit Cites Pentagon For Failure To Monitor Security Measures After Mass Shootings

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Audit Cites Pentagon for Failure to Monitor Security Measures After Mass Shootings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The US Department of Defense has failed to monitor physical access controls at military bases that were upgraded following two mass shootings, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in an audit report on Thursday.

The report noted that Defense Department increasingly uses physical access control systems to screen people entering military installations by verifying credentials against FBI and other government databases.

"However, we found that DOD [Defense Department] didn't know the extent to which its installations were using these systems because the Army, Navy and Marine Corps have not monitored their use," the report said.

In November 2009, an Army officer shot 45 people at Fort Hood in the state of Texas. Four years later, a Navy contractor shot 16 people at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC, the report noted.

The GAO recommended that Defense Department monitor the use of access control systems and resolve technical issues to improve performance.

Related Topics

Army Washington Gao November FBI Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

1 hour ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

52 minutes ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

8 minutes ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

52 minutes ago

Google, Apple say protecting Kazakhs from governme ..

52 minutes ago

Two Israeli Arabs Charged With Supporting IS Terro ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.