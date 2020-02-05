UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Audit Criticizes Deployment Schedule For 3 New Arctic Icebreakers As Unrealistic - GAO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

US Audit Criticizes Deployment Schedule for 3 New Arctic Icebreakers as Unrealistic - GAO

The US Coast Guard's failed to take account of the nation's shipbuilding capabilities when scheduling delivery dates for three new heavy-duty icebreakers beginning in 2023, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in an audit report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The US Coast Guard's failed to take account of the nation's shipbuilding capabilities when scheduling delivery dates for three new heavy-duty icebreakers beginning in 2023, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in an audit report on Wednesday.

"The Coast Guard's initial planned delivery dates of 2023, 2025, and 2026 for the three ships were not informed by a realistic assessment of shipbuilding activities. The schedule was driven, instead, by the potential gap in icebreaking capabilities once the Coast Guard's only operating heavy polar icebreaker - the Polar Star - reaches the end of its service life," the report said.

The US fleet consists of just one operational heavy icebreaker, the four-decade-old Polar Star, which is nearing the end of its usable life.

Coast Guard officials have said the United States needs to build at least six icebreakers - three heavy-duty and three lighter-duty ships - to maintain a year-round presence in the Arctic.

Russia operates a fleet of more than 40 icebreakers, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Gao United States

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

11 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

11 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Slams US for Deporting Salvador ..

3 minutes ago

District Administration Islamabad failed to contro ..

3 minutes ago

Capital City police successful foiled an arms ammu ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh High Court stays commercial use of Nawab of ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.