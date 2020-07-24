UrduPoint.com
US Audit Recommends Outside Probe Of Canceled Missile Defense Tests - Report

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Audit Recommends Outside Probe of Canceled Missile Defense Tests - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) A failure to complete nearly two-thirds of planned flight tests by missile interceptors over the past decade prompted a recommendation that the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) obtain an outside, independent assessment of its performance, according to report released by the General Accountability Office (GAO) on Thursday.

"The agency only completed 2 of 7 planned flight tests in FY [fiscal year] 2019. Similarly, it only completed about a third of its planned flight tests each year between FYs 2010-2019. Without these tests, the agency can't fully evaluate weapon performance, conduct simulations, or ensure that it is spending money effectively," the report said.

Because the MDA has not assessed its test planning and execution process despite the recent failures, the report recommended that the department obtain an "independent assessment" to help correct the shortcoming, the report said.

The MDA during the past decade conducted 37 percent of its baseline fiscal year testing as originally planned due to various reasons including developmental delays, range and target availability, or changing test objectives, the report added.

Without an independent assessment, MDA will continue down the same path, increasing the risk of the same outcomes - less testing than originally planned, resulting in less data to demonstrate and validate capabilities, according to the report.

